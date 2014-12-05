Newsvine

Kate Oceane

About A MERMAID'S PLACE IS IN THE RESISTANCE Articles: 14 Seeds: 5 Comments: 6011 Since: Jun 2014

HPR HOUSE PARTY Superhero and Villain

Current Status: Published (4)
By Kate Oceane
Fri Dec 5, 2014 6:23 AM
Discuss:

Long live Flash! You've saved your Earth. Have a nice day.

Article Photo

Welcome Everyone!!!
" I have good news and I have bad news. The good news is I may have got the rift blaster working again, all we need now is a rift to test it on."

Article Photo

Choose your favorite Superhero or Villain.
Post your favorite theme music. Invent your own Superhero or Villain. What would your theme music sound like?

Article Photo

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor